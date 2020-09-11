Home Technology Tech news He returned: Ninja announces return to Twitch with exclusive contract
TechnologyTech news

He returned: Ninja announces return to Twitch with exclusive contract

By kenyan

After spending time away from broadcasts and having worked a short time on Mixer, streamer Tyler Blevins, better known as “Ninja”, is back on Twitch. According to a statement sent to the press, the gamer signed an exclusive contract and with longer terms, but which were not revealed. For this arrangement between the professional and the company, Loaded participated and Loeb & Loeb collaborated for legal advice from the streamer.

Also read: Get to know the main chat commands on Twitch TV

“I’m excited to be back to streaming full-time and connecting with my fans. I took the time to decide which would be the best platform and Twitch gave me a lot of support in this process, as well as understanding the goals for my career. In this next chapter, I will contribute and collaborate to raise and increase the visibility of creators with less representation. I look forward to working with Twitch and showing how this wonderful community of gamers can make a significant impact, “said Ninja in a statement.

The streamer started his career 10 years ago and quickly became the most popular professional gamer in the segment. With over 40 million fans worldwide, Ninja takes video games beyond streaming and mainstream pop culture, being the first professional streamer to have an exclusive Fortnite skin, to present tournaments and appear on TV series, as well as to be the cover of sports and entertainment publications.

Ninja channel on Twitch is already active / Screenshot: Twitch

The start of Ninja broadcasts on Twitch will take place this Friday (11).

Related news

Tech news

Nvidia RTX 3060 should have 8GB of memory and 4864 CUDA cores, according to leak

kenyan -
World champion of leaks in the press, Nvidia, once again, may have a new product completely unveiled even before its possible launch. ...
Read more
Tech news

How to make sponsored posts on Instagram

kenyan -
If you are looking to advertise a product or service on the internet, Instagram is one of the best options. The social...
Read more
Tech news

Sony A7C leaks images with 24MP full-frame sensor and compact body; more details

kenyan -
Recognized in the most varied market segments, Sony is one of the leading specialists when it comes to image sensors and cameras. Despite...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,765FansLike
3,524FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Selene Delgado Lopez: all about the “ghost profile” that has been...

Tech news kenyan -
From time to time, a new viral controversy appears on the web to take the sleep of Internet users. This time, however,...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

New Microsoft Defender gains feature that allows you to … Download...

Tech news kenyan -
Microsoft Defender, a native antivirus for the Windows operating system, has just gained new functionality that - ironically - can be used improperly...
Read more

NASA probe finds mysterious formations on Mars

Tech news kenyan -
In recent years, many discoveries have been made about Mars, but the Red Planet still holds several other mysteries for scientists to unravel....
Read more

Vivo starts pre-sale of the Galaxy Note 20, Watch 3, Buds...

Tech news kenyan -
Vivo started last Friday (4) the pre-sale of the new Samsung devices, which were announced last week. The new Galaxy Note 20 5G...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke