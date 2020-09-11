He returned: Ninja announces return to Twitch with exclusive contract

After spending time away from broadcasts and having worked a short time on Mixer, streamer Tyler Blevins, better known as “Ninja”, is back on Twitch. According to a statement sent to the press, the gamer signed an exclusive contract and with longer terms, but which were not revealed. For this arrangement between the professional and the company, Loaded participated and Loeb & Loeb collaborated for legal advice from the streamer.

“I’m excited to be back to streaming full-time and connecting with my fans. I took the time to decide which would be the best platform and Twitch gave me a lot of support in this process, as well as understanding the goals for my career. In this next chapter, I will contribute and collaborate to raise and increase the visibility of creators with less representation. I look forward to working with Twitch and showing how this wonderful community of gamers can make a significant impact, “said Ninja in a statement.

The streamer started his career 10 years ago and quickly became the most popular professional gamer in the segment. With over 40 million fans worldwide, Ninja takes video games beyond streaming and mainstream pop culture, being the first professional streamer to have an exclusive Fortnite skin, to present tournaments and appear on TV series, as well as to be the cover of sports and entertainment publications.

Ninja channel on Twitch is already active / Screenshot: Twitch

The start of Ninja broadcasts on Twitch will take place this Friday (11).