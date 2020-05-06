Headphones
Headphones
Previous articlePSG: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly hated Edinson Cavani
RELATED ARTICLES
The 10 notebooks most searched by Brazilians in April
Lenovo and Samsung devices stand out among the most sought-after notebooks in April. Check out the full list! The site for product search and price...
Huawei’s New FreeBuds 3i: Active Noise Cancellation for Just Over $100
Huawei's New FreeBuds 3i: Active Noise Cancellation for Just Over $100
NFC creators create standard for wireless recharging of small gadgets
Specification will allow future devices to use only one antenna for NFC communication and power transmission, simplifying design and reducing cost The NFC Forum, responsible...
NEWS JUST IN
Government bans movement into, out of Eastleigh, Old Town as cases soar
The government has now banned movement into and out Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town, Mombasa. The cessation of movement would last for the next...
Floods crisis: 194 dead, nearly 100,000 displaced
At least 194 people have been killed and 100,000 others displaced as the heavy rains continue to cause severe flooding in some parts of...
Bahati’s wife Diana Marua addresses issue on dating Victor Wanyama
Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has come out to clear the air on dating Harambee Stars captain and midfielder Victor Wanyama. This is after Kenyans on...
Covid-19 numbers in Kenya rise to 582
On Wednesday, May 6, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 47 more people tested positive for the covid-19 virus. Currently, the number of confirmed cases...
Airbnb to lay off 25% of staff amid coronavirus crisis
Airbnb Inc. is laying off nearly 25 percent of its employees as the startup grapples with a free-falling travel industry amid coronavirus crisis. The CEO...
Matiang’i: Kenyans will face forceful evictions
On Wednesday, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang'i issued a warning to Kenyans staying in areas labeled danger zones. The warning came in relation...
Concerns as Kenyans keep off health facilities
In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, most patients seem to keep off from visiting health facilities. Hallways triage and wards in both private and...
Facebook plans to introduce paid live streams for content creators and musicians
Facebook is setting up a new way for content creators to earn money from its platform. The social media platform is adding new features...
Loading...