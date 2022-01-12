Hennessey Venom F5 passes 400 km/h in insane test; watch

In December, the Kenyannews showed a Bugatti Chiron “flying low” on an Autobahn in Germany. Now it’s time for another contender for the world’s fastest car to surpass 400 km/h in an insane test: the Hennessey Venom F5.

The model, which, before launch, was announced by the brand as capable of reaching a top speed of 484 km/h, went to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds track in Florida and, although it did not reach the “magic number”, it showed that this is possible.

According to the brand, the promised speed was not achieved “on purpose”, since, according to Hennessey, the Venom F5 took to the track not specifically to unleash all its acceleration power, but to get the stability and aerodynamics calibration right. model.

The Henessey Venom F5 in detail

In another video posted on the brand’s official YouTube channel, Nathan Malinick, design director at Hennessey, gave a class on how the super sports car was designed and on how the aerodynamics of the Venom F5 works.

According to the executive, the car was built with more than 3,000 bespoke parts “which culminate in a magnificent functional and aesthetic achievement of automotive design”.

Only 24 units of the Hennessey Venom F5 were produced, all already ordered by the future owners, and each of them with an 1,817 horsepower engine under the hood.

