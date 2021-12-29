Hideo Kojima is working on two new games

Game designer Hideo Kojima said studio Kojima Productions is working on two new titles for different consoles. The statement warms up rumors that have surfaced throughout the year that the creator of the Metal Gear franchise wasn’t just working on a sequel to Death Stranding, but also in a new game exclusive to Xbox.

Although Kojima’s speech confirms the producer’s new adventures for the future, none of the rumors about platforms or even a sequel to Death Stranding has been made official.

Kojima shared the news in a publication by Japanese magazine Famitsu. According to the designer, Kojima Productions is currently developing a “great” title and one he considers “new” and “challenging”. Further details on any of these projects were not offered.

In August of this year, actor Norman Reedus indicated the existence of a sequel to Death Stranding. The interpreter of Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead and the protagonist Sam Bridges in the exploration and delivery game suggested in an interview with the website AdoroCinema that the continuation of the franchise is in the negotiation phase.

“I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding,” said the actor. “[O jogo] is in negotiations right now. So… Yay!” celebrated Reedus.