Menu
Search
TechnologyTech news

HIV: Scientists find aggressive variant in the Netherlands

Date:

In an article from Oxford University (United Kingdom) published last Thursday (3) in the journal science, scientists described the discovery of a more aggressive and more transmissible variant of HIV, tentatively named VB (virulent variant of subtype B).

According to the article, the new variant can carry a greater amount of viral load to the blood and still decrease the body’s defense cells. However, in an interview with BBC News, researcher Chris Wymant explained that the discovery should not cause panic, considering that science already has tests and treatments that can deal with HIV and its variants.

The article also describes that after treatment, patients diagnosed with BV began to show recovery of defense cells and mortality indicators similar to those of patients infected with the other variants. Still, experts point out that the finding reinforces the importance of access to regular testing.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The study mentions that before treatment, patients with the VB variant had a viral load 3.5 to 5.5 times higher than those with other types of HIV and the rate of decline of defense cells was twice as fast. For now, the main theory is that the variant results from mutations that have been emerging over the years. Experts estimate that, as the genetic sequencing of samples from people with HIV is recent, the variant went unnoticed.

Previous articleEnvie The Geek: Meet Digital Artiste Whose Photo Creations Have Wowed Kenyan Celebrities

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

HIV: Scientists find aggressive variant in the Netherlands

kenyan -
In an article from Oxford University (United Kingdom)...

Envie The Geek: Meet Digital Artiste Whose Photo Creations Have Wowed Kenyan Celebrities

kenyan -
Kevin Muindi, a young Kenyan digital artiste has...

Nokia G11 gets new images without 50 MP camera

kenyan -
After high-resolution images on the possible new Nokia...

Tales of the Walking Dead | Anthological spin-off will have Terry Crews in the cast

kenyan -
The series derived from The Walking Dead, Tales...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

HIV: Scientists find aggressive variant in the Netherlands

Tech news 0
In an article from Oxford University (United Kingdom)...

Envie The Geek: Meet Digital Artiste Whose Photo Creations Have Wowed Kenyan Celebrities

Entertainment 0
Kevin Muindi, a young Kenyan digital artiste has...

Nokia G11 gets new images without 50 MP camera

Tech news 0
After high-resolution images on the possible new Nokia...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.