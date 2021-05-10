HMD Global revises Nokia mobile phone update schedule for Android 11

Nokia had promised to update four of its phones to Android 11 by the end of 2020. As we are already in the second quarter of 2021 and the company has so far only released the update for seven models, and has revised the release schedule for the rest of the year.

At least the company intends to speed up the process a little from now on, and plans to complete the update process on seven more devices by the end of June, leaving only three pending to receive Android 11 during the third quarter of the year, which would be the Nokia 6.2, 7.2 and 9 Pureview.

That is, in the next about a month and a half until the 31st of June, HMD Global should release an update for Nokia 3.4, 5.3, 5.4, 1 Plus, 1.3 and 1.4. They would join the Nokia 8.3 5G, 8.1, 3.2, 4.2, 2.2, 2.3 and Nokia 2.4 models, which were scheduled for the second quarter and have already started to be updated.

According to the schedule published last October, the company is still owing the update of Nokia 5.3, which was expected to be released in 2020, and has delayed practically all models. Remember that the first to be updated only received the stable version during the first quarter of 2021.

Interestingly, HMD Global, the company that owns the rights to use the Nokia brand in the mobile phone industry, has already been one of the fastest in upgrading its devices to a new version of the operating system. The company is one of the few to still use the Android One program, and makes almost no modifications to the system of its devices, which only makes the delay in releasing updates nowadays even more strange.

Check out the full list of updates for Android 11, according to Nokia’s new forecast:

2nd quarter 2021

3rd quarter 2021