Honor 30 Lite has first advertisement released confirming its specifications

The Chinese manufacturer’s device will hit the market equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, 6.3 “Full HD + AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch refresh, up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 16MP front camera, plus set of three rear lenses with 48MP main sensor, possibly accompanied by 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth

Other configurations revealed by the leaks also show a 4,000mAh battery with a 22.5W charge and Android 10. Price and places where the Honor 30 Lite will be made available have not been released, but there is not much left to find out anyway. The unveiling event for the new device will take place tomorrow at 2:30 pm Chinese local time, or 3:30 am Brasília time.

Honor is also preparing to reveal the Honor X10 Max, which is expected to share much of the Honor 30 Lite’s specs. As its name implies, the X10 Max must be a real giant, bringing a 7.09 “display, MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 86GB or 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected that the device will also be announced tomorrow.