Honor 30i announced with Kirin chip, 20: 9 screen and Honor 20 Lite body

In May 2019 Honor presented its newest intermediate smartphone equipped with the Kirin 710 chipset, the Honor 20 Lite. Now, more than a year later, Huawei’s subsidiary announces the new Honor 30i, a slightly updated version of the old acquaintance.

Equipped with the Kirin 710F, the Honor 30i has a single option with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, arrives with a 6.3-inch OLED technology screen and drop notch to house the front camera that is now 16 MP against 32 MP of the Honor 20 Lite.

With three rear cameras, Honor maintains the two secondary sensors with 8 MP wide-angle lens and dedicated camera for depth data, but raises the main sensor resolution from 24 MP to 48 MP.

The brand new intermediary also has a 4,000 mAh battery, a big improvement over the Honor 20 Lite, which featured a cell of just 3,400 mAh, and sets aside the biometric sensor on the back cover to provide a fingerprint reader under the display. .

The Honor 30i will initially be marketed in Russia for the suggested price of 17,990 rubles (R $ 1,265) and there is no information on whether the device will already have support for updating to HarmonyOS in 2021 or which markets the smartphone will be launched.

