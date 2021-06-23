Honor Magic Fold and Magic Flip May Be Brand’s First Foldable Cell Phones

Honor has been working for the past few months to establish itself as an independent brand in the market, despite still sharing Huawei’s resources. The company already has access to Google services and US technologies such as Qualcomm chips, and it also has ambitious plans to compete with Apple by offering a robust user experience.

The manufacturer’s first truly independent launch took place last week, with the arrival of the Honor 50 family. Geared towards the mid-range, the devices stood out for bringing premium workmanship and good specs, which include Snapdragon 778G and 120 Hz OLED screen. However, the company is aiming to debut in the high-end phone market with the return of the Magic family.

The new high-end device has already had the use of the Snapdragon 888 confirmed and may even be a foldable, rumor that has just gained reinforcements with the discovery of new records made by Honor.

Honor registers Magic Fold and Magic Flip

As you discovered the site MyFixGuide, Honor registered a series of new brands based on the Magic family, positioned by the company to focus on the premium segment. Of the 11 registrations made by the company, three draw the most attention: the Honor Magic Fold, the Honor Magic Flip and the Honor Magic Flex.

All reinforce the rumors that the manufacturer should really bet on the foldable cell phone market soon. Considering the similarities with the names used by Samsung, the Magic Fold may be the most robust model, with an internal screen that folds out into a small tablet, while the Magic Flip should follow the format of the old flip phones, with a single screen that doubles in half.

Finally, still without direct equivalents, it is speculated that the Magic Flex could be a future roll-up screen phone, along the lines of the canceled LG Rollable, or even the Galaxy Z Roll, demonstrated by the South Korean giant in an announcement of future displays for the Samsung’s screen division.

Tablet and premium headset are on the way too

The records also indicate that Honor intends to take the Magic brand beyond smartphones. The company could debut in the premium tablet segment with the Magic Pad, which could be accompanied by its own stylus, the Magic Pen. There would also be expansion in the company’s headset offerings, with Magic Earbuds.

Another highlight is Magic Router, strengthening the company’s participation in the router market with a possible premium solution. Other than that, there are some brands of as yet unknown use — Magic Touch, Magic Tap, Magic Share and Magic Drop — that may refer to different accessories or even Honor’s own software resources.