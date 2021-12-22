Honor Magic V is confirmed as the brand’s first folding cell phone

Through social networks, Honor confirmed that it is about to announce its first folding cell phone, the Honor Magic V. Several rumors already indicated that the company would bet on the segment later this year, following competitors by preparing models in the “Flip” and “Fold” formats “. It is not known which category the novelty would belong to, but it is possible to speculate by observing the movement of the former parent company of the brand, Huawei.

Honor Magic V will be the brand’s first collapsible

The teaser released by the manufacturer on Twitter and Weibo shows the sides and hinge of the device, in addition to the name of the device — Honor Magic V. The material also confirms that this will be the first folding of the brand, and suggests that the new will be “released coming soon”, but does not actually indicate a window for the advertisement, nor information about the look or specifications of the device. Questioned by The Verge about a possible release date, Honor declined to comment.

Unfold all the potential. This is HONOR’s first foldable flagship phone, the #HONORMagicV. pic.twitter.com/kijORIGxg1 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) December 22, 2021

Despite the company’s mysterious posture, the multiple rumors have already brought some details about the device. Among the highlights, the Magic V will go against rivals by employing folding panels manufactured by BOE and Visionox, rather than adopting Samsung technology. Price may be the main reason behind the choice, considering that Honor CEO George Zhao has raised this concern in the past when discussing the company’s desire to launch a collapsible.

Device can be adapted version of P50 Pocket

There isn’t much information about the Magic V’s features yet, but taking into account the rumors about the Honor Magic Fold and the brand’s latest releases, it’s possible that the device is Flip-style, bringing strong influences from Huawei. The giant this week unveiled the P50 Pocket which, as the name suggests, is extremely similar to the Huawei P50, but in a foldable format with a finish focused on elegance.

If that’s the case, the Honor Magic V could bring design aspects similar to the Honor 50, with an emphasis on the camera module with two circles, and possibly a new, more flashy rear finish. It is worth noting, however, that everything is just speculation so far. Anyway, with the phone confirmed, leaks with more details should start to show up in the next few days.