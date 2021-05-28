Horizon Forbidden West: find out everything that was revealed at Sony’s State of Play

This Thursday (27), Sony broadcast on its Playstation YouTube channel the special State of Play announcement event for the game Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games’ next release. The presentation featured a 14-minute gameplay, captured on the PlayStation 5, and some comments from the developers.

Before the start of the event, the transmission waiting screen had several scenes from the game’s environments, as if they were filming documentaries. Deserts, dense forests, snow-capped peaks and beaches suggest that the Guerrilla team has taken a fresh look at the varied biomes of the new title.

The action begins with Aloy rescuing soldiers from the Oseram tribe. One of the survivors says that Erend – one of the main supporting actors in Horizon Zero Dawn – was taken away by the rebel tribe that attacked them. With that, you can imagine that the new game will bring some old acquaintances; and the protagonist will not be alone on the journey.

Following the gameplay, new creatures are presented that resemble feathered dinosaurs. When Aloy runs away from them, it gives the impression that the animals will have enhanced artificial intelligence, as they hunt the heroine while she climbs pilasters.

Towards the end of the video, the mechanical mammoth that was presented in the first teaser of the game, released in June 2020, faces Aloy. It looks smaller than it did in its first appearance, but the way to fight it is similar to that of the Quebra Rocha, Mandibulas and other large machines. The monster has weak points, and using different weapons in the fight is the best way to win

+1

What’s new?

The first novelty to appear is the ability to dive. Already revealed in the teaser of the PS5 presentation, the skill was shown in action and, according to one of the developers, there is no time limit for the player to be submerged.

He also pointed out that the resource will allow the exploration of the sites and will also be used in combat with amphibious creatures. The little that was shown already indicates that the development team worked very well to improve the beauty of the aquatic environments.

Aloy now has another item to help with his climbs: a hook. According to the gameplay, the piece is used in specific locations of buildings and mountains, and will also allow for several combat strategies – the tool will certainly be needed to find collectible objects.

The new parachute is a great resource for movement. Apparently, it allows the protagonist to jump from anywhere and glide smoothly towards the ground. Another innovation in relation to the first title is that hostile machines can now serve as mounts. In the 2017 game, only creatures like Gallop and Long Head were available for that.

The protagonist is now also more experienced in the use of her staff and in the way focus, which serves to slow down time while she adjusts the crosshairs. According to the developers, Aloy will have combos and special abilities to deliver more powerful attacks against his opponents.

And, of course, the graphics and other visual effects are improved; give more life and expression to the characters, something that was a little flawed in Zero Dawn.

Thanks for watching our #HorizonForbiddenWest gameplay reveal! We don’t have an exact release date just yet, but development is on track and we will have an update for you very soon – thank you as always for your ongoing support! – Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 27, 2021

What to expect from Horizon Forbidden West?

With the information from the first teaser and the new gameplay, you can see that the next game in the series will retain some basic elements of its open-world action gameplay. The climbing movements, the weapon selection wheel and even the types of accessories are very similar to the debut title.

The new plot shows a red substance destroying everything that is alive, from the few animals to humans. Apparently, Sylens is back, but now as an antagonist in the leadership of the rebel tribe. If the game brings even more new mechanics, Fobidden West it will be able to overcome its predecessor.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released in 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5, but still has no exact date set.