How did crocodiles survive the asteroid that extinguished the dinosaurs?

One of the most asked questions for scientists is how the crocodiles managed to survive the crash of the asteroid that decimated not only the dinosaurs, but most of the life on the planet. With the explosion, Earth faced earthquakes, tsunamis, forest fires, acid rain, and the sky was dark and dusty for months, blocking the passage of sunlight.

While most living things have gone away, only one type of dinosaur has survived: birds. That’s because they were able to fly and find food in distant places, protecting themselves from the cold and feeding on seeds buried near dead plants. But in addition to them, the crocodiles also managed to escape destruction.

How were the crocodiles saved?

The crocodiles’ survival may have happened for a few reasons. First, because these animals need little energy, spending a lot of time lying down, breathing slowly and managing to survive with very slow heartbeats. They even manage to hold their breath underwater for over an hour. As such, they are able to go months without eating. All these characteristics are opposite to those of dinosaurs, and that’s why they departed this world.

Mammals also succeeded

Some small mammals also managed to survive the disaster, giving rise to the modern animals we see today. Small as mice, these creatures fed on dead leaves, bark that fell from trees, as well as insects and worms.

Today, dinosaurs are only in our memory, while several discoveries are being made by paleontologists around the world, and with each passing day we are discovering more amazing things about them.