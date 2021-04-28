How Digital TV (DTV) works on cell phones

Hey guys! As time went by the TVs changed a lot, right? Nowadays, it is quite common to hear about “HDTV” which is the acronym for high definition digital television, in its translation into Portuguese. But, do you know what “DTV” is? It is the acronym used in technology when we are talking about digital television.

It is amazing how this technology has changed, the digital television signal was one of the biggest advances in TV signal quality. It came to replace the old Analog signal that depended on the antennas and had a more unstable image quality. Anyone who had television with an Analog signal must have already encountered the famous “drizzles” and “ghosts” while watching, or even, having tweaked the antenna a little to see if the signal improved, right? But this is how the digital signal became the new free TV signal that broadcasts open channels. 💙

Ah! And since digital television arrived, it has greatly improved the experience of people watching TV. After all, it is one of the most important “media outlets” in history and it continues to be part of the daily lives of thousands of Brazilians. Whether to watch a new chapter of the soap opera, that afternoon movie, that disputed football game or even to follow the news on the newspaper duty. 📺

So today we’re going to talk a little bit about digital TV and how it works on cell phones. Just take a look! 😉

How DTV works on mobile

Is that a few years ago, a trend that became quite popular among smartphones was that they have access to digital TV. So, if you had a compatible cell phone, just plug in a headset or adapter to be able to watch TV on your mobile device, all without using internet data. Which was also another major breakthrough in this technology.

But, how does this work on the cell phone? Just look! To receive the digital TV signal it is necessary to have a “UHF” antenna which in its translation means “Ultra High Frequency”. She is responsible for being the receiver of this signal. But unlike the more traditional antennas, this technology has evolved so that people receive signals even using only a wired headset. 🎧

This frequency is used to transmit radio programs and also the signal of TV programs in high definition of sound and image. Ah! And it was made for big cities, being able to cross walls and long distances. 📶

With everything connected, you just need to open the TV application that comes installed on your smartphone to enjoy multiple channels of open TV. Guys, and it’s so easy to change channels on your cell phone. You can check program guides, save your favorite channels and even record programs. Pretty cool, right?

Ready! Now you know a little more about how digital TV works on cell phones. Did you like this article? Share with your friends. 🥰