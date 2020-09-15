How does Ferrari protect digital security from its intellectual property?

In 2020, the brand recalls its 10 years of partnership with Kaspersky, a work that started with the provision of antivirus and security solutions to be expanded and ended up reaching practically all aspects of Ferrari’s technology infrastructure. In Sala’s view, it is not only about keeping devices safe and preventing attacks or infections, but also working on tools that allow the company to prepare for threats and act correctly when danger comes knocking on the door.

“We are not just sponsors, who put the name on the helmets and the nose of the car. We help Ferrari protect its information ”, adds Claudio Martinelli, Kaspersky’s executive director for Latin America. In practice, the company is subject to the same types of malware, fraud and intrusion attempts as most other large global companies. What changes in the case of a Formula 1 team, however, is that the main focus of attackers here may be not only on financial fraud or data volumes, but also on highly profitable intellectual property and industrial secrets.

Scope and control

The digital security approach, initially similar to that applied at other companies, takes on specific shapes when it comes to Ferrari. Martinelli highlights the importance not only of solutions installed on the team’s computers, which must also extend to the personal data of those involved in the operation, which are highly valuable. In addition, ongoing threat intelligence and campaign analysis services gain additional relevance.

Availability of data in real time, on various devices and interfaces, is a necessity for a Formula 1 team and a major challenge for digital security (Image: Press Release / Kaspersky)

Sala also highlights the volume of employees working at the same time in the most different aspects of a Formula 1 team. We have engineers at the factory, those who work directly with the drivers and also those responsible for the car, as well as those at the pit-stop or in offices working on managerial aspects of the brand. Drivers, press officers, sponsors and tire or engine suppliers work together to ensure the speed of the car on the tracks and, therefore, need comprehensive information available in real time.

A challenge for digital security, as pointed out by Dmitry Bestuzhev, director of Kaspersky’s global threat research and analysis team. The integration of various systems, some widely used in the market and others quite specific, together with the high-value and sensitive data that is being transported, means that, more than antivirus and protection solutions, defending the attack house involves an aspect of analysis and preparation for possible problems.

“We need to know what happens outside a company, to prevent such dangers from entering it,” explains the expert. According to him, when understanding what can serve as a danger, it is possible to better prepare systems and employees to avoid an intrusion or, if the worst happens, how they should act to mitigate any problems.

Ferrari’s technology director compares the approach to safely building a race car, in which safety devices should be thought of as an initial step (Image: Disclosure / Kaspersky)

Sala does not speak in specific cases or cites occurrences, but it does imply that this type of attempt happens quite frequently in a team the size of Ferrari. As much as it does not go into detail, it indicates devices as the main vector for attacks of this type. “Even if we use specific equipment [da escuderia] or Formula 1, we are connected to the ‘same internet’, which means that our [aparelhos] they can communicate with unprotected solutions that can end up as gateways to attacks. ”

For this reason, the technology director highlights another aspect that he sees with such importance when implementing solutions and threat intelligence: training, which goes hand in hand with the latter. In Sala’s view, knowing about attack campaigns or possible dangers before, it is possible to alert employees and work with information so that Ferrari does not end up becoming a victim.

These are elements that, according to Martinelli, put Ferrari at the forefront not only of motorsport, but also of digital security. A case study that, in Kaspersky’s view, represents one of the highest levels of complexity that can be achieved in terms of corporate protection, but also an example of the best for companies to protect themselves and be aware of the threats that companies face. hover.