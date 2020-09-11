Home Technology Tech news How does hydrogen turn into metal inside gas giants?
How does hydrogen turn into metal inside gas giants?

By kenyan

The nucleus of gaseous giant planets is composed of dense metallic hydrogen, which is not at all easy to study and, therefore, we do not fully understand how hydrogen turns into metal there. However, a team of researchers from Cambridge University, IBM Research and EPFL used machine learning techniques to mimic the interactions that take place between hydrogen atoms and, thus, better understand the process that turns the element into metal with pressures extreme inside the planets.

Hydrogen occurs as molecular gas on the surface of the giants. However, the pressure is so high inside these worlds that hydrogen undergoes a phase change: due to the breakdown of the bonds of its molecules, it becomes a conductive metal. Thus, Dr. Bingqing Cheng, the lead author of the study, and her colleagues used machine learning to reproduce the interactions that occur between the atoms of the element to overcome the limitations of quantum calculations: “we came to a surprising conclusion and found evidence of a transition molecular to atomic, she explains.

The researchers tested pressures that reached 400 gigapascals (Image: Michele Ceriotti, EPFL)

Basically, they found that this transition is smooth, because its critical point is hidden. Critical points – that is, where there are no phase limits – are always present in substances that can exist in more than one phase. Systems with exposed critical points have clearly distinct phases, as with steam and liquid water. However, this does not apply to the dense hydrogen fluid, because its critical point is hidden and, thus, it gradually changes between the atomic and molecular phases.

Cheng comments that the existence of metallic hydrogen had already been theorized a century ago, but it was not yet known how this process worked due to the difficulties of reproducing such extreme pressure conditions in the laboratory and, in addition, hydrogen systems can also behave unpredictably. With the study, a new interpretation of the experiments in dense hydrogen emerges, and we can understand that there is a smooth transition between insulating and metallic layers in gas giants. Now, in the next steps, the team intends to seek new answers about solid hydrogen.

The results of the study were published in the journal Nature.

Source: University of Cambridge, Phys.org

