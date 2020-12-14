How Free Mobile is trying to create a buzz about 5G

The operator has posted a teaser mocking the conspirators and announcing the imminent arrival of 5G on its network. It could occur as of this Tuesday, December 15.

Lagging behind its competitors on the launch of 5G, Free Mobile is still finding a way to create “the buzz” on the subject. A teaser was posted this weekend on Free’s Twitter account.

This publication naturally aroused the curiosity of Free fans who wanted to know if 5G would be launched on Tuesday, December 15, the operator still choosing the second day of the week for these events. Free’s account has not denied.

A parody of “Hold-up”

The video posted shows Xavier Niel, alone in a staging parodying the conspiracy film Hold-up. We hear someone asking him if 5G works if we wear flip flops. And the founder of Free replies that there is a “Weber effect” who “Prevents the operation of 5G because of the flip-flops”.

It is a snub to the craziest theories that have circulated on 5G accrediting, for example, the idea that it would have helped to circulate the Covid-19. But not only. Xavier Niel does not hide his annoyance towards all those who wonder about 5G, which, according to him, falls within the domain of the irrational, as he had declared to the Echoes during an interview.