How important cybersecurity in the Formula 1 Ferrari team | Detective TudoCellular

If you are a Formula 1 fan, you may have noticed how often you see a series of computers in the control rooms of the construction companies, as well as technologies through a series of buttons on the steering wheel of cars.

But, as much as this seems a distant scenario, it is necessary to have a series of care related to cybersecurity in an environment at the level of a motoring team.

To explain more details about the importance of this issue within the paddocks – in addition to celebrating 10 years of partnership – Ferrari and Kaspersky held an online event and gave more details on how the two companies work together.

More details on how cybersecurity is present in the Ferrari Formula 1 team. Check out below:

More than sponsorship

The partnership between Ferrari and Kaspersky is not limited to sponsoring the digital security company in the car of the construction company. Both also work together to maintain the protection of the team’s sensitive data against various threats.

The agreement between the two companies comes since 2010. In addition to providing antivirus to protect the automaker’s computers, Kaspersky also delivers services that help prevent cybersecurity problems in the team.

According to the head of IT, security and compliance at Ferrari, Alessandro Sala, the analysis of emails and threats allows to detect what happens in the perimeter of the team, in addition to identifying risks that can cause problems for her.

“Kaspersky helped Ferrari to fulfill requirements and react to dynamic threats, creating innovative and high-performance products, coupled with advanced cybersecurity services.” Alessandro Sala Ferrari’s Head of IT, Security and Compliance

Security solutions

Kaspersky provides technological security for Ferrari not only through devices – such as connected cars and the Internet of Things – but also in relation to data, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cybersecurity company operates in traditional areas – such as endpoints, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product life cycle management (PLM) – and other segments of the digital world.

Among them, it is worth mentioning the on-demand verification of PCs, the protection of operating technology systems and the complete confidentiality of reports. Through intelligence, the company is able to track possible threats and act proactively to prevent any risk.

Sala points out that work is still in more sectors. Ferrari engineers conduct training, so that they learn to create strong passwords, since it is not only the technical part important in this point, but also the human side.

More security = more performance

In motorsport, any millisecond gain is already important to get faster and faster and achieve triumphs. And, in the view of Kaspersky’s executive director for Latin America, Claudio Martinelli, the digital security company’s solutions enable Ferrari to save time.

He justifies that the company’s tools allow maximum security with maximum performance, that is, without overloading the team’s computers.

In addition, Kaspersky’s care for Ferrari’s security sector contributes so that its engineers and other employees do not need to take so much time in caring for cybersecurity.

Intellectual property

In the confidentiality part of the reports, the most important reason is to prevent team information from leaking to third parties. In an environment with different environments, the performance in this segment aims to take specific data only to those who are allowed to access it.

Future of technology

Alessandro Sala also reinforced the future of the importance of cybersecurity in the IT world. According to the Ferrari specialist, the world has become increasingly automated, with technological solutions brought to people’s homes, in addition to connected cars.

In the specific case of the automaker, he claims to have a special method of interactivity between vehicles. This, in practice, would generate new threats to the protection of personal data – consequently, it should require more attention to security in the digital world by both company employees and consumers of their cars.

Within the Formula 1 team, the intention is to implement new protection geared to specific systems and further intensify Kaspersky’s training for Ferrari professionals.

“We are implementing the security of Embedded systems to protect some specific systems that standard security solutions are not suitable for. There is potential to further increase the value of the partnership between Ferrari and Kaspersky in protecting operating technology or in the training area, where I think Kaspersky solutions are very interesting for Ferrari. ” Antonia Casamassima Ferrari Chief Information Officer

