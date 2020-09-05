The Next bank (Android | iOS) is a bank branch with a fully digital service. Even though the Bank is part of Bradesco’s ecosystem, it is an independent platform and has no fees in its transactions and it is also possible to make withdrawals through ATMs. In addition, Next bank users have some interesting advantages. Check out in our article how the Next bank works.

Banco Next Home – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Why use the bank service Next

The Banco Next app is great for setting objectives and planning for your budget, using the “Objectives” and “Flow” functions, you can manage what your expenses and investments made in that month will be, thus being a good ally in the organization of your financial life.

Its users are also entitled to free and unlimited transfers to other banks. You can have a Next account for free by registering through its website or application, so just choose the advantages that best match your needs.

Plan your spending with “Flow” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

4 advantages of using the Next bank

In addition, the platform has a “pampering” system for its users. You’ll get discounts on events, purchases and app services. Check out some of the advantages below:

1. Games

You can use the platform discount for purchases on Razer, Playstation, Xbox and Multilaser;

Make 20% off;

PlayStation 10% off;

Xbox 10% off;

Multilaser 20% off on the exclusive website;

2. CashBack

With this system you will be able to receive a part of the value of your purchases with the Next bank back, just register and use the card in partner stores;

3. Hitchhiking apps

You will also be entitled to benefits on services like Uber and Lady Driver;

Uber up to R $ 20 discount on one trip / month;

Lady Driver up to 10% off in races / month;

4. Shopping and stores

You will also have discounts at stores such as Livraria Cultura, Natura and Jequiti;

Livraria Cultura up to 15% off purchases;

Natura additional 10% off in the online store;

Jequiti 20% off on purchases over R $ 99 on the exclusive website;

But and you? Already have a Bank Next account? Comment below your experience with the platform.