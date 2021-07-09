How to Activate and Use the One-Handed Keyboard on iPhone

In the hustle of everyday life, it is common that sometimes we need to type on the iPhone using just one hand, while the other is occupied with another function. If this is recurrent in your life, you might want to activate the one-hand keyboard.

In this iOS feature, the iPhone keyboard squeezes to one side depending on which of your hands you set in the settings. If you need to change the side, this can be done quickly and easily, directly on the keyboard and regardless of which app has the keyboard open on your device.

Learn how to activate and use the one-hand keyboard on your iPhone:

Step 1: in your iPhone Settings, enter “General”.

Step 2: on the next screen, select “Keyboard”.

Step 3: click on the “One-Handed Keyboard” feature.

Step 4: define with which of your hands you intend to use the resource – but don’t worry if you have any doubts about this setting, this is easily changed on the keyboard itself, as we’ll see below.

Step 5: when you open the keyboard in any app on your iPhone, you’ll notice that it’s already set as you’ve chosen in the settings. To change the keyboard side directly from this screen, click and press your finger on the globe or emoji icon to open the options, or simply click on the white arrow to close the one-handed keyboard, switching to the normal keyboard.

Step 6: when you click and hold your finger on the globe or emoji icon, the options window will open, bringing out the left-hand, right-hand and normal keyboard. Click as you prefer, either to return to the normal keyboard or reverse the one-handed keyboard side.