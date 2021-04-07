How to activate dark mode in Firefox on PC and mobile

Firefox is a browser known to be quite safe to use. But it goes beyond that, having several functions that can make life easier for users, such as, for example, the native dark mode to facilitate reading and not strain the eyes so much, especially for those who have sensitive eyes to light.

Both on the PC and on the cell phone it is possible to change the theme in a few steps. Check below how to change the browser to dark mode. Check below how easy it is to activate it without needing to install anything.

How to activate dark mode in Mozilla Firefox on mobile

Step 1: open the browser on your device and click on the “Menu”, represented by the three dots. Several options will open, and then tap on “Settings”.

Step 2: now click on “Customize”.

Step 3: at the beginning of the screen, “Theme” will appear, click on the “Dark” option. When you tap the option, the browser will already be changed.

How to activate dark mode in Mozilla Firefox on PC

Step 1: open your browser and go to the “Menu” in the upper right corner of your screen. Click on it and then on “Options”.

Step 2: in the new tab, click on “Extensions and Themes”.

Step 3: in the options on the left side, go to “Themes”.

Step 4: the main themes of the browser will appear, being: the standard, which follows the tone used in the theme of your operating system; the clear; Firefox Alpenglow (with colored tones) and dark. Click on the “Activate” button on the latter.

Ready! Now you know how to change your Firefox browser to dark mode and leave the menu and toolbars black or dark gray.