How to Add Biometrics to Google Drive on iPhone

Having Google Drive on the iPhone makes it easier for users who have their documents and files stored in the Google cloud. Therefore, to protect access to this information, it is recommended to put biometrics in the app to ensure privacy — especially if the smartphone is shared.

Google Drive will always ask you to authenticate your biometrics by fingerprint, facial recognition or unlock code. Remember that this unlock mode will only be determined on your Apple smartphone, not on other devices such as iPad, Mac and PC.

How to Put Touch ID or Face ID in Google Drive on iPhone

Setting up the feature is quite simple, as long as you’ve properly set up Touch ID or Face ID on the device. See, below, our step by step explaining the procedure on iPhone.

  1. Open Google Drive and log in with your account;
  2. Tap the three-dash button located in the upper left corner of the screen and go to “Settings”;
  3. Select the “Privacy Screen” section and activate the toggle switch;
  4. Tap “OK” to allow Google Drive to use iPhone’s Face ID or Touch ID.

After configuring the biometrics feature in Drive, you can configure the settings that you consider important for your use. Under “Authentication Required”, you can specify a period for which biometrics will be requested. If you only use the app for quick checks, you can delay authentication for up to 10 minutes.

Now your Google Drive files will have an extra layer of information protection with iPhone biometrics.

