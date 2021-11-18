How to add or change the AirTag name on iPhone

Apple AirTag, the Apple company’s Bluetooth tracker, can be used to remotely track any items you need — like a bike, an umbrella, a wallet, among a host of other options — and the name of your device , during its setup, is registered as the item attached to it.

If you decide to change and want to use it attached to another item, understand in the tutorial below how to change and rename your AirTag.

How to rename your AirTag on iPhone

Add a name to the device during pairing

​​As soon as you pair the AirTag to your iPhone, you will be asked to add a name to your device, naturally thinking about which attached item you want to use it. If you haven’t decided yet, don’t worry — choose any of the options, as we’ll see how to rename it below.

Enter your AirTag settings

​​Open the Search app on your iPhone and in the footer menu, click on the “Items” tab. In the list of items in your account, click on the name given to your AirTag. Tap the item window to open more options and at the bottom of the screen click “Rename Item”.

Change the name of your AirTag

​​Explore the entire list of available options and choose between keychain, backpack, camera, and more. You will notice that an emoji will automatically appear associated with the new name selected for your AirTag.

Customize your AirTag’s name

​​If the item you want to attach the AirTag to is not listed, you can scroll down all the options and select “Custom Name”. This way, you can write whatever name you like and also select some emoji that makes sense to associate with your new AirTag name.