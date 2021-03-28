How to adjust Siri volume on iPhone, Mac and Watch

When you have your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch connected to an external stereo – be it a speaker or a headset – the loudest volume is not always ideal for the moment. Or even at home, where even without external devices, the average volume is already more than necessary for the situation.

When using Siri – Apple’s smart virtual assistant – we often need to control the volume for the situation and the current moment. Here’s how to adjust Siri’s volume, whether on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch:

On your iPhone / iPad:

Step 1: call Siri and make a request.

Step 2: through the physical buttons on the side of your device, click to increase or decrease the volume of Siri’s voice while she is speaking.

On your Mac:

Whether through the physical buttons on your Mac’s keyboard or the volume icon in the menu bar at the top of the screen, just like on the iPhone, all you need to do is turn Siri on and increase or decrease the volume of your machine while she is talking.

On your Apple Watch:

Step 1: because it does not have physical buttons to increase or decrease volume, there is a more methodical way in the watch. In the list of applications on your Apple Watch, go to “Settings”.

Step 2: scroll down and search for “Siri”.

Step 3: adjust the volume to your preference.