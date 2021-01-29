How to block website consent banners from displaying on iOS and macOS

Automatically block the banners displayed in your browser to ask you to accept the use of cookies while browsing.

Since the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation within the European Union, Internet users have seen the websites that they consult on a daily basis see banners asking their consent to place cookies on their machine for their navigation.

And if there are several tips to remove the display of GDPR banners without sacrificing your privacy, their implementation is not always easy, especially on mobile and very often, users accept them without batting an eyelid to simply close these famous banners.

But a utility capable of automatically blocking the display of these banners, without accepting cookies, has appeared. Hush, that’s its name, is a free open source utility (https://github.com/oblador/hush) in the form of a content blocker but whose range is limited to blocking only the display of cookie banners. Compatible with iOS 14 and macOS 11, here’s how to deploy it on iPhone and Mac.

1. Download Hush

Start by downloading Hush on your iPhone or Mac. The utility, the source code of which is available on Github, integrates directly into Safari but does not have access to the content displayed in the browser, nor to the data stored in it. Hush does not accept cookies and does not reject them either. The utility simply takes care of blocking the script used to display the banner in the browser.

2. Activate the extension on iPhone

Once the application is installed on iOS, directly open the Settings iPhone, go to the settings of Safari, then within the section General, enter the menu Content blockers and activate Hush.

You should now not see the RGPD banners, which often monopolize the entire screen, when you browse the web from Safari Mobile.

3. Activate Hush on macOS

On macOS, as soon as the Hush extension is installed, Safari displays a banner indicating its presence. All you have to do is click on the button Activate the extension to activate Hush in Safari.

You can also activate / deactivate the extension by going to the Safari settings (Menu Safari > Preferences or cmd +,) then by activating Hush from the tab dedicated to Extensions.

Once the extension is activated in Safari, you should be able to browse the web without having to experience the display of RPGD banners.