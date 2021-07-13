How to Calibrate Apple Watch Sensors

There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is a powerful gadget for measuring a user’s daily physical activity. In conjunction with the Fitness app, it is possible to easily measure the amount of exercise performed, the amount of calories burned in the body and the standing period, in addition to the constant monitoring of heartbeats (in motion and at rest).

With so many sensors working together, they need to be well aligned and working correctly for the smart watch to be able to accurately deliver data. If you are noticing any irregularity in the information, there is an indication that your Apple Watch needs to be calibrated to improve the efficiency of the calculations in the Exercise and Fitness app.

It is important to mention that Apple Watch uses its GPS data to deliver better reporting result. When network signal is limited, clock calibration helps the device to accurately identify your fitness level and pace. Therefore, it is worth following this tutorial to ensure high quality data sampling.

Check below the calibration methods available on the iPhone and Apple Watch to regularize the device’s sensors.

Calibrating Apple Watch Sensors

1. In iPhone Settings

Step 1: on the home screen, open the Settings app.

Step 2: open the “Privacy” menu.

Step 3: to continue, the “Location Services” option must be enabled. Then enter the “System Services” section.

Step 4: make sure the option for “Mov./Dist Calibration.” is enabled.

2. In the Apple Watch app on the iPhone

Step 1: on the home screen, open the “Watch” app.

Step 2: tap “Privacy”.

Step 3: select the “Reset Calibration Data” option.

3. On Apple Watch

For Apple Watch, you must calibrate it using the Exercise app and go to an open location with good GPS signal. Just tap “Walk Outdoors or “Run Outdoors and walk/run normally for at least 20 minutes. If you have an Apple Watch Series 1 or lower, you will need to take your iPhone with you when practicing the calibration exercise.

It is recommended to complete the workout in the indicated time, however you can also complete it in multiple exercise sessions. It is also possible to Cab in 20 minutes for different walking or running speeds. Thus, the Apple Watch accelerometer will continue to be calibrated to assimilate your rhythms at varying speeds.