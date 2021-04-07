How to calibrate your iPhone screen colors

Apple products such as the iPhone, Mac and iPad come with several Accessibility features to be configured and activated by its users, should the need arise. Naturally, these features are designed to help people with special needs to use their devices accurately and easily.

However, many of these features end up being used on a daily basis by most users, even without a special need, such as Assistive Control, Magnifying Glass, increased contrast, among a number of other functions.

One of the little-known features of iOS, but that can help a lot is the color calibration of the iPhone screen, especially in the case of devices that have had their original screen replaced – either by a Technical Assistance authorized by Apple or by third parties.

The functionality allows you to control the color tone of your mobile screen, either with gray scales, ready sets of colors or with a single color, in addition to controlling the intensity of the selected filter. Find out how to calibrate your iPhone screen:

Step 1: under “Settings” on your iPhone, go to “Accessibility”.

Step 2: on the new screen, click on “Screen and Text Size”.

Step 3: scroll down and search for “Color Filters”.

Step 4: when entering the screen, activate the Color Filters.

You can adjust by:

Shades of gray;

Red and Green Filter: indicated for protanopia;

Green and Red Filter: indicated for color blindness;

Blue and Yellow Filter: indicated for tritanopia;

Color Overlays;

Drag the colored pencil pad to the side to see demonstrations of the colors highlighted by the selected filter.

Except for the gray tone filter, all other filters have a bar to define the calibration intensity as well.

And in Color Overlays, in addition to defining the calibration intensity, you also need to configure the hue (color) of the filter that best fits your screen viewing preferences.