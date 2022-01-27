How to cancel an Apple subscription

Subscriptions made by an Apple ID account can be for a range of items, such as apps downloaded from the App Store that require a monthly or annual payment, and Apple service platforms such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple iCloud+, plus Apple One, which encompasses them all.

It is common for some apps or services subscribed to the App Store on your Apple device to offer free trial periods, which may vary depending on seasonal promotions. This period can be seven days, fifteen, thirty, two months or even a year of free use.

In relation to canceling a subscription, there is also a variation of procedures. When canceling a subscription, some apps and services allow you to still use them continuously and normally until the day before what would be a new charge. However, in other cases, access to the exclusive features of the subscription is immediately interrupted after the subscription is cancelled.

Therefore, it is important to pay close attention to the procedure for canceling the app or service when you decide to do so. Learn below how to cancel your Apple ID subscriptions, whether using an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch or Windows PC:

On iPhone or iPad

In your device’s Settings, enter your Apple ID; On your Apple ID screen, go to “Subscriptions”; In the active subscriptions section, click on the one you want to cancel; On the subscription screen, scroll down all and find the option to cancel it. You will need to confirm the action.

on Mac

Open the App Store on your Mac and click on your Apple ID icon located in the lower left corner of the window; On the next screen, click on “View Information”. You will need to confirm your Apple ID account credentials; In the window that will open with your Apple ID information, scroll down until you find the “Subscriptions” option and click “Manage”; In the active subscriptions section, click on the one you want to cancel; On the subscription screen, scroll down all and find the option to cancel it. You will need to confirm the action.

On Apple Watch

In your Apple Watch Settings, enter your Apple ID; On your Apple ID screen, go to “Subscriptions”; In the active subscriptions section, click on the one you want to cancel; On the subscription screen, scroll down all and find the option to cancel it. You will need to confirm the action.

On a Windows PC

First of all, download iTunes for Windows, which you can do from the Microsoft Store; After downloading and installing it on your PC, open iTunes and from the menu bar select Account > Login; After entering your Apple ID credentials, again in the menu bar, go to Account > View My Account; The iTunes “Store” tab will open. Scroll down and in the “Settings” section, find the “Subscriptions” line and click on “Manage”; In the active subscriptions section, click “Edit” on the one you want to cancel; On the subscription screen, scroll down all and find the option to cancel it. You will need to confirm the action.