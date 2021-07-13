How to centralize the Windows 10 taskbar

Hey guys! With Windows 11 ads, a lot of people can’t wait to download the latest system update, right? After all, she’s bringing a lot of cool news. One of them is the “Centralized Taskbar”. Windows 11 now supports this new taskbar layout with application icons in the center. What can make viewing much easier! 💙

So, today I came to give a tip for those who use Windows. Did you know that you can also center your toolbar icons in Windows 10? I will teach you how to do it. Just take a look! 😉

How to centralize the taskbar in Windows 10

Step 1: right click on your taskbar to see more options, then if the “Lock taskbar” option is enabled, click on it to disable it;

Step 2: then there in the option “Toolbar” activate the button “Links”;

Step 3: with these options active, you can freely move your taskbar buttons;

Step 4: then drag the “Links” button onto your program icons. Ah! And remember that you need to drag them until they appear on the other side of the bar, okay?

Step 5: done that, just move the icons from your taskbar to the center. With everything right, click with the right button on the bar and check the option “Block the taskbar” again.

Step 6: ready! So you can use the centralized taskbar in Windows 10.

Quickly, right? Now you know how to centralize your taskbar in Windows 10. Did you like this tip? Share this story with your friends! 🥰