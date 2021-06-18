How to change Deezer’s language

Deezer (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the best-known music streaming services in the country. It has a vast catalog of music and content that can be consumed at any time online, or, if you are a subscriber, you can use multiple accounts, listen to music offline and skip as many tracks as you like.

By default, the service uses the language of your mobile device, but if you want to change it, you must make the adjustments directly in the device’s operating system settings. In the desktop version, the change can be done normally in the “Settings” tab of the platform.

Check out the step-by-step steps below to change the Deezer language on your Android phone, iOS or PC.

How to Change Deezer Language on Android

Go to Android’s “Settings” tab, click “System” and select “Languages ​​and Input”. Tap on the “Languages” item in the upper corner and add a new language or change the order of those already entered.

How to Change Deezer Language on iOS

Access the “Adjustments” app, click on “General” and select the item “Language and Region”. On the next tab, tap on the “IPhone Language” option and select the new language from the list. Finally, click on “Switch to” in the pop-up that appears next.

How to change Deezer language on PC

Step 1: Access the Desktop version of Deezer and click on “Favorites” on the left side menu.

Step 2: then click on the icon with your profile picture in the upper right corner and, in the opened menu, then select the item “Account Settings”.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom and select the new language.

Step 4: when the adjustments are finished, click on “Save”.

Ready! Now you can change the Deezer language on your Android phone, iOS or PC.