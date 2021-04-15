How to change Telegram notification sounds on iPhone and iPad

Communication apps tend to receive a lot of notifications on a daily basis – especially chat apps, as is the case with Telegram. So it is normal for us to get tired of some sounds that we end up hearing too often.

In its settings, it is possible to adjust the sounds of notifications for groups, channels or direct messages from a wide list of available sounds. Shorter and more direct touches – like Note, Bamboo or Keys – or more futuristic sounds – like Aurora, Pulse or Synth.

And there’s more: in addition to the main list with several different tone options, Telegram maintains a special section with the classic touches of the first versions of the app. A pleasure for the nostalgic.

Check out how to change Telegram notification sounds on your iPhone or iPad:

Step 1: open the app and enter “Settings” in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: enter the “Notifications and Sounds” option.

Step 3: right at the top of the screen, in the “Message Notifications” section, enter “Sound”.

Step 4: a vast list of available sounds will appear for you. Right at the top, under the “Alert Tones” section, you will find the option “None”, if you want to remove any audible alert for incoming messages.

As you scroll down the screen, a tip for nostalgic people: you will find sound options from the first versions of Telegram, in the “Classics” section.

Step 5: after selecting, return to the previous screen and scroll down. You can also change a different sound alert for both groups and channels.