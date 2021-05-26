Firefox (Android | iOS | Linux | macOS | Windows) is a browser that offers a number of features to its users. One is the ability to configure the way pages are displayed, choosing new font styles or even changing the colors of the text.

If you want to make this customization and make the Mozilla browser even more like you, check out the step by step to change the Firefox font below!

How to change the Firefox font

Step 1: open Firefox on your PC, click on the “Three lines” icon in the upper right corner and, in the open menu then, select the “Options” item.

Step 2: in the next tab, find the section “Language and appearance”, change the default font and size.

Step 3: There are still other additional settings that you can make in the sources. To access them, click on “Advanced”.

Step 4: in the window that opens, adjust the proportionality, size and serif settings. After the changes have been made, click on “OK” to apply them.

Step 5: Back to the “Language and appearance” section, click on “Colors” to change the color options for the text and links font.

Step 6: in the window that opens, then adjust the color of the text, the background and the links. After completing the adjustments, click on “OK” to apply them.

Ready! Now you can change and adjust the Firefox font better.