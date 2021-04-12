Android is one of the most popular operating systems for mobile devices and has numerous features and functions for its users. One is the option to change the font size shown on the display.

With it, those who have some limitation, partial visual impairment or difficulty viewing the contents on the screen, can adjust the text in the way that is most convenient. Below, you can check the step by step to make the change!

How to change the font size of Android

Step 1: Access the Android “Settings” tab and click on “Accessibility”.

Step 2: inside the “Screen” section, click on “Font size”.

Step 3: use the slider in the bottom corner to adjust the font size. The changes are applied automatically.

Step 4: if you want, you can also change the size of the icons displayed on the screen, accessing the “Display size” tab. Click “+” or “-” to make the adjustment.

How to change the font size on a Samsung phone

Step 1: Access the “Settings” tab of your Samsung phone and click on “Display”.

Step 2: on the next tab, find the item “Font size and style”.

Step 3: adjust the font style or enable the function that will make it bold.

Step 4: Use the slider in the bottom corner to adjust the font size and the changes will be applied automatically to the system.

Ready! You can now change the font size of your Android phone.