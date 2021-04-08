How to change the font size on Apple Watch

Because it is a wearable – that is, a technology device that you “wear” on your body – the Apple Watch has small dimensions, like those of an ordinary watch, and this can cause reading problems for some of its users, due to the font size of the letters on the screen.

As an alternative to facilitate reading – such as, for example, notifications from e-mail or communication applications in general -, it is possible to regulate the standard size of the letters, either to increase or decrease them. This adjustment can be made both directly on the device itself, as well as in the settings of the Watch application on the iPhone.

Here’s how to change the font size on your Apple Watch:

From your iPhone:

Step 1: enter the “Watch” application.

Step 2: scroll down the screen and click on “Screen and Brightness”.

Step 3: in “Text Size”, drag the ball of the line to the left or to the right, from the smallest font size to the largest.

By Apple Watch:

Step 1: in the list of applications, go to “Settings”.

Step 2: scroll down the screen until you find “Screen and Brightness”.

Step 3: go to “Size”.

Step 4: at the end of the line, click on the “Aa” on the left to decrease the font size or on the right to increase it. The text below, which mentions the Dynamic Font, can be used as a test for you to define which font size is right for you.