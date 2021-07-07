TikTok (Android l iOS l Web) is a video platform that has rocked in recent times. Given its astronomical popularity, many users decided to register on the social network and see how it works in practice. However, as with other platforms, it is necessary to change the password from time to time to maintain the security of the profile.

Although the change process is quite simple, you must use the application. This is because, in the desktop version, account settings are limited and do not allow access to privacy options. Next, see in detail how to change TikTok password.

How to change TikTok password

Step 1: access the social network from your cell phone and click on the “Me” tab in the lower right corner;

Step 2: on the profile page, select the three-dot icon located on the same side of the screen but at the top;

Step 3: from the available options, choose “Manage Account”;

Step 4: before changing your password, you will need to perform a verification. In this step, the app will send a code to your mobile number or email. Enter the six digits in the indicated field and proceed;

Step 5: on the next screen, you can change your password, which needs to be 8 to 20 characters long and consist of letters, numbers and special characters. Check that everything is correct and, finally, tap “Next”.

Ready! Now you know how to change TikTok password.