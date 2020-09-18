The Facebook (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most widely used social networks today, with more than 2 billion users worldwide. In addition, the platform has numerous features to ensure the security of its users, one of which is the option to change your access password.
Changing your password constantly can guarantee the security of your account, preventing it from being hacked and your data from being compromised. Check below the step by step to change your password on Facebook!
How to change your Facebook password
On the cellphone
Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your phone and, on the home screen, click on the “Three lines” icon in the upper right corner.
Step 2: at the end of the next tab, click on the “Down arrow” icon to expand the “Settings and privacy” option.
Step 3: then click on “Settings”.
Step 4: in the “Security” section, click “Security and login”.
Step 5: click on “Change password”.
Step 6: enter your current password, the new one, and confirm it in the next field. After completing the adjustments, click on “Save changes”.
Tip: if you forgot your password and would like to reset it, click on “Forgot your password?” and follow the steps below.
On PC
Step 1: access your Facebook account in a web browser. In the upper right corner, click on the icon with your photo and, with the menu open, click on “Settings and privacy”.
Step 2: then click on “Settings”.
Step 3: in the side menu, select the item “Security and login”.
Step 4: click on “Edit” inside the item “Change password”.
Step 5: enter your current password, the new one, and confirm it in the next field. After completing the adjustments, click on “Save changes”.
Tip: if you forgot your password and would like to reset it, click on “Forgot your password?” and follow the steps below.
Ready! You can now change your Facebook password on your mobile phone or PC.