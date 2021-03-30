How to clear all notifications on Apple Watch in 3 steps

Receiving iPhone notifications on the Apple Watch is one of the main features that make the user’s life a lot easier. You stay informed, answer your messages by watch and other interactions without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket.

However, if you are unable to manage all the alerts you receive, you may end up accumulating a lot of notification. It’s not intuitive at all, is it?

We will teach you in this article three simple steps for users who have older generations of Apple Watch and for new ones, who have upgraded their watch to WatchOS 7 and do not have the Force Touch feature.

How to clear all notifications on Apple Watch (WatchOS 6 and earlier)

Step 1: open the “Notification Center” by pressing the top of the screen and swiping down (you can access this feature on any screen).

Step 2: press with the touch until the “Clear All” option appears.

How to clear all notifications on Apple Watch (WatchOS 7)

Step 1: open the “Notification Center” by pressing the top of the screen and swiping down (you can access this feature on any screen).Step 2: the “Clear All” feature is at the top, just swipe down anywhere on the screen or scroll with Digital Crow to the top.

Step 3: touch “Clear All” and all your notifications will be removed.

See how simple it is to keep your Notification Center clean and organized? Don’t forget, whenever you notice the red dot on your watch’s screen, it is because there is a notification waiting for you.