Currently, many websites are using crawlers to collect browsing information from their users and use it to display more targeted content, such as advertisements, and even send this data to websites that have never been accessed.

Therefore, countless browsers are investing more and more in tools to increase their security. Microsoft Edge allows you to configure blocking this type of tracking quickly and conveniently, see how below!

How to Configure Microsoft Edge Trace Blocking

Step 1: open Microsoft Edge on your PC, click on the “Three dots” icon in the upper corner and, in the open menu, select the item “Settings”.

Step 2: on the left side menu, access the “Privacy, search and services” tab.

Step 3: if not activated, enable the option “Tracking prevention” and select one of the modes “Basic”, “Balanced” or “Strict” to block the crawlers of the websites you access.

Step 4: if you have chosen the “Strict” mode, some sites may not work as they should. To resolve this, enable them as exceptions.

Step 5: On the next tab, click on “Add a website” and enter all the websites you use frequently but are not working.

Step 6: If you want to apply “Strict” mode to an anonymous Edge tab, also enable the option “Always use ‘Strict’ tracking prevention during InPrivate browsing” in the same tab.

Ready! You can now configure Microsoft Edge tracking blocking.