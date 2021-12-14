How to configure the SIM chip in the new cell phone

If you skipped the step of setting up a SIM card on your new cell phone, don’t worry. Although this is a crucial procedure, it can still be done after the cell phone is properly configured.

In addition to knowing how to find the chip tray, it is crucial to know which type your cell phone accepts. So, check these and other information below!

Where is the chip tray on the cell phone

Basically, the location of the SIM chip tray will depend on your cell phone model: it can be positioned on the top, sides or bottom. However, on some models it may actually be hidden.

On newer cell phones, with built-in battery, the door is accompanied by a small hole, through which it is necessary to insert a metal key, which usually comes inside the box — if you have lost it, you can use an earring or a clip, but be careful not to damage the device.

On older models, you’ll need to remove the cover, or even the battery, to find and access the tray. If in doubt, find this information in your device manual.

The chip format of your cell phone

Knowing where the tray is, now it’s much easier to know which type of chip your cell phone accepts. Several models of Android devices launched since 2008 use three types of SIM offered by operators.

Currently, many of them already offer the respective cuts, but it’s important to know what each one means, and which one you should use:

Mini-SIM (2FF): was used on early Android device models;

Micro-SIM (3FF): smaller than the Mini-SIM, but it fell out of favor in 2010;

Nano-SIM (4FF): This is the smallest on the list, corresponding only to the chip size, and is currently the standard format.

How to put a chip on your cell phone

Now that you’ve located where the chip tray is and what type is suitable for your cell phone, it’s time to put it in.

Turn off your Android phone. For newer models, you can do the procedure with the cell phone turned on, but it is recommended that you restart it afterwards; Insert the metal key into the hole in the tray and press it lightly to remove it. For older cell phones, remove the cover and battery; Put the SIM chip in its place; Insert the tray back in until it is completely locked. Replace the battery and cover;

configuring the chip

After placing the chip, configure it directly in the “Settings” of Android.

In some cases, you may have to enter the PIN code; To configure the SIM card on your cell phone, go to “Settings”, click on “Network and Internet” and select “SIM Cards”; Enable or disable the new chip. If you use more than one, some cell phones allow you to configure your preferred SIM card for calls, SMS and mobile data usage; By tapping the SIM card name, you can customize it by choosing a name and display color.

Knowing where the tray is, which type is suitable for your device, makes it much easier to place and configure a chip on your new cell phone.