How to Connect a Bluetooth Headset on PS4

Using a Bluetooth headset on the PS4 can be an interesting alternative to make the best use of the sound set of the console’s games. Even simpler models can deliver better audio quality than television speakers, for example, while more advanced options can bring more depth and fidelity sound, helping, especially, in online game matches.

The PlayStation 4, however, is not the best friend of Bluetooth headphones, with most conventional models available on the market and used in cell phones and tablets not working on the console. For this, Sony requires direct compatibility, since the video game uses a customized version of the technology for audio transmission, causing users to be restricted to a few gamers models and also versions of the manufacturer itself.

If you have one of these at hand, or want to test if the headset you have at home is compatible, learn how to connect a Bluetooth headset to the PlayStation 4:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

From the console’s main menu, access the Settings option; Select Devices and then Bluetooth Devices; You will see a list of connected accessories, between controllers and others. Put your phone in pairing mode and it should appear in the list; Select the handset and confirm the registration, completing the process.

If your phone is compatible with the PS4, the sound will start to come out of it. Otherwise, you will see an error message, indicating that the headset does not work with the PlayStation 4 — in this case, it is possible to connect it by cable to the controller, if the accessory has a suitable output, or look for devices that are supported by the console. Alternatively, it may also be possible to connect Bluetooth to the TV if your model supports the technology.