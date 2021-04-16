How to connect and mirror your MacBook on your TV using AirPlay

If you want to mirror your MacBook screen to your TV for presentations, enjoy movies, music or photos on the big screen, without having to connect cables and wires, the ideal solution is to use AirPlay. This feature displays the computer screen to your television via WI-FI, and the process is quite simple.

First of all, to do the mirroring it is necessary to have an Apple TV connected to your television or a Smart TV compatible with AirPlay 2, both connected to the same WI-FI network as the MacBook.

All very well? Then follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Mirror the MacBook screen to the TV using AirPlay

Step 1: on the top bar of macOS, click on the “Control Center”> “Mirror Screen”.

Step 2: select Apple TV or AirPlay compatible Smart TV on this screen.

Step 3: if you are prompted for an AirPlay passcode on your TV, enter it on your MacBook.

Change or stop mirroring adjustments

After mirroring, AirPlay still offers screen configuration options for making adjustments.

Following the previous steps, you can choose the option “Mirror Integrated Screen”, to display the screen equally between the two devices, or use as the second screen of the MacBook through the option “Use as Separate Screen”.

To resize the screen resolution, just follow the previous steps, click on “Screen Preferences …”, choose the “Resized” option and determine the ideal size.

If you want to stop mirroring, follow the same path and tap the Apple TV or compatible Smart TV icon.

Did you like the tip? Enjoy the ease that AirPlay offers to connect your MacBook to your TV!