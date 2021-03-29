How to connect two Apple Watch to the iPhone and switch between them

Anyone who buys a new Apple Watch – or even who owns only one, but is thinking about changing and buying a new model – always has that question of how syncing with the iPhone will work now, and whether it is possible to keep the two devices paired at the same time to switch usage between them.

The answer is that yes, it is possible, and there is a function on iOS to make this switching of clocks quickly and efficiently. Here’s how to switch to another Apple Watch:

Step 1: with the new device already paired, enter the “Watch” application on your iPhone, and click “All Watches”, just above the name of your current watch.

Step 2: if it is not already selected, click on “Automatic Selector” – this function will make switching and switching between clocks automatic and practical.

Step 3: now change your watch – put the new watch you want to wear on your wrist. When you do this, you will notice a “charging” icon right next to the previous watch, which you were using before – this means that it is being disconnected in order to connect the new one.

Step 4: after a few seconds, ready! The new watch on your wrist is already synchronized.

Step 5: click OK to return to the main Watch application screen.