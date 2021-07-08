How to convert images on Mac without installing any applications

macOS is a system that has several features that make life much easier for the user. From simple tasks, like previewing a file in the Finder, or editing videos using native editing tools.

And if you need to convert an image on your Mac to a different format, you can do that natively too – without having to install any applications. Whether it’s an image you received on WhatsApp, downloaded into a web browser or exported from the Photos app, following this process is quite simple and it supports the following formats:

HEIC

JPEG

JPEG – 2000

OpenEXR

PDF

PNG

TIFF

The variety is excellent, isn’t it? So, check out our walkthrough below and definitely learn how to convert images on Mac without installing any application.

Converting images on Mac natively

Step 1: open the image you want to convert in “Preview”. Then from the menu bar go to “Archive” > “Export”.

Step 2: in “Where” you can choose the location to export the file. Then open the drop-down menu under “Format” and choose the format you want to export the image to.

Step 3: click “Save” to finish the export in the desired format. Remember that a new file will be created, so the original format will still be kept.