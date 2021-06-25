Drive, Google’s cloud storage platform, offers its users a series of tools for editing text files, slideshows and spreadsheets. Similar to Excel, Google Sheets also allows you to create a selection box inside cells.

This feature can be very interesting for those who want to create spreadsheets that have more standardized choice options. If this is your intention, know that the procedure is very fast, practical, and still allows the creation of checkboxes with custom values. Check out the step by step below!

How to create a checkbox in Google Sheets

Step 1: Open a file in Google Sheets and select a cell or range where you want to insert a checkbox.

Step 2: Click “Insert” in the top menu and then select the “Checkbox” item.

Step 3: once this is done, you will be able to use them and mark them according to your needs.

How to Create a Select Box with Custom Values

Step 1: Open a file in Google Sheets and select a cell or range where you want to insert checkboxes.

Step 2: Click on “Data” in the top menu and then select the item “Data validation”.

Step 3: in the opened window then find the item “Criteria” and change “List of a range” to “Checkbox”.

Step 4: then check the option “Use custom values ​​in cells” and enter new values ​​in the fields. Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Save”.

Step 5: Now, instead of “True” or “False”, the selection box will assume the values ​​you chose.

Ready! You can now create a checkbox in your Google Sheets tables.