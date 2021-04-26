How to create a password for your Amazon Prime Video profile

Amazon Prime Video users can set up a PIN for accessing movies and series from the streaming platform. The resource is used for parental control, limiting the reproduction of content according to the age group of children and adolescents.

The numeric code of the platform must be five digits. When parental control is active on Prime Video, restricted movies and series are identified with a lock icon. When trying to open one of these contents, it is necessary to enter the PIN to gain access. See how to make this configuration!

Amazon Prime Video: How to create PIN for your profile

Step 1: open the Amazon Prime Video app (Android | iOS) and select the “My area” icon. The procedure can also be done by the browser;

Step 2: then touch the gear icon to open the settings;

Step 3: in Prime Video preferences, select “Parental Controls”;

Step 4: on the next screen, tap “Change PIN Prime Video”;

Step 5: enter the password for your Amazon profile to access the PIN area. Create a 5-digit numeric code for access and tap “Save”;

Step 6: to change the content restrictions, go back to the parental control screen and select “Display restrictions”;

Step 7: tap on one of the age parameters to determine what content can be watched;

Step 8: on the main screen of the platform, restricted content is marked with a lock icon;

Step 9: open restricted content and enter the PIN to access it.

Following these steps, you will be able to access content through a numeric password in your profile.