How to create a theme and use it on your profile with Facebook Frame

The Facebook (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the largest social networks in the world, with more than 2 billion active users worldwide. Among other features, the platform allows users to use themes in their profile photos, or in the photos they take with the social network app.

This resource can be used to support social causes, brands, candidates, political parties, or simply because it is a fun topic. And, users who want, can create their own theme through the Facebook Frame platform.

The procedure is quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to create a Facebook theme to use in your profile with Facebook Frame

Step 1: to get started, access the platform Facebook Frame through a browser, preferably on the PC.

Access the Facebook Frame tab and click on “Create theme” in the bottom corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the window that appears next, click on “Start” to proceed.

Click “Start” in the window that appears next (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: in the top right corner, select who will own the theme you’re creating.

In the upper right corner, choose which account the theme you are creating will belong to (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: with the menu open, you can select your profile, or the pages you manage.

With the menu open, you can select your profile, or the pages you manage (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: drag images, preferably in PNG to the indicated area, or click on “Upload art” in the left corner.

Arrates or upload images to start composing your theme (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: drag the image, center it and check in previews how the image will look.

Adjust the centering of it and always pay attention to the previews in the right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: you can select this theme to be applied in “Profile Photos”, or in “Facebook Camera”.

You can select between the options “Profile Photos”, or “Facebook Camera” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8: in the lower left corner, you can access several options for organizing the images. After completing the adjustments, click on “Next”.

After completing the adjustments, click “Next” in the lower right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 9: in the next tab, fill in the name, inform the location, if the theme will be available immediately, or for just a period and enter keywords so that users can find your filter. At the end of this step, click on “Next”.

Fill in the fields and click “Next” to proceed (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 10: make sure all information is correct and click on “Publish” in the bottom right corner.

Check if the theme is correct, adjusted, and click “Publish” to finish the process (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! The theme you created will now be available to Facebook users.