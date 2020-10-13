How to create a theme and use it on your profile with Facebook Frame

The Facebook (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the largest social networks in the world, with more than 2 billion active users worldwide. Among other features, the platform allows users to use themes in their profile photos, or in the photos they take with the social network app.
This resource can be used to support social causes, brands, candidates, political parties, or simply because it is a fun topic. And, users who want, can create their own theme through the Facebook Frame platform.
The procedure is quick and practical, check out the step by step below!
How to create a Facebook theme to use in your profile with Facebook Frame
Step 1: to get started, access the platform Facebook Frame through a browser, preferably on the PC.
Step 2: in the window that appears next, click on “Start” to proceed.
Step 3: in the top right corner, select who will own the theme you’re creating.
Step 4: with the menu open, you can select your profile, or the pages you manage.
Step 5: drag images, preferably in PNG to the indicated area, or click on “Upload art” in the left corner.
Step 6: drag the image, center it and check in previews how the image will look.
Step 7: you can select this theme to be applied in “Profile Photos”, or in “Facebook Camera”.
Step 8: in the lower left corner, you can access several options for organizing the images. After completing the adjustments, click on “Next”.
Step 9: in the next tab, fill in the name, inform the location, if the theme will be available immediately, or for just a period and enter keywords so that users can find your filter. At the end of this step, click on “Next”.
Step 10: make sure all information is correct and click on “Publish” in the bottom right corner.
Ready! The theme you created will now be available to Facebook users.