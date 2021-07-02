Do you need to share a PDF document with multiple people? So that they don’t have to download the file and can just view it, you can create a URL, that is, a clickable link so that other users have access to the document.

You can upload the PDF to your blog or website as a media file and the generated address. Another way is through cloud services, as we teach below, through Google Drive (Android | iOS | Web), which can be used for free.

How to create a URL to a PDF document

Step 1: open Google Docs and enter the document you want to share after clicking on “More”.

Step 2: after adding it, tap the three dots next to the PDF name.

Step 3: go to “Manage people and links”.

Step 4: click on “Link Settings” to define who can use it.

Step 5: after choosing who will have access to the PDF, click the link icon at the top to share it.

Ready! Now you know how to share your PDF documents via links.