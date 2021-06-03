The Trello (Android | iOS | web) is a project management platform that offers a series of features to its users, one of them being Power-Ups. With them, it is possible to customize the frames, adding extra functions to the service.

If you want to better structure your team’s tasks through an agenda, know that you can insert a calendar Power-Up on your board, with which you will be able to better visualize and monitor the progress of all tasks.

Inserting a Power-Up of this nature in Trello is very quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to create calendars in Trello

Step 1: Open a frame in Trello and click on “Show Menu” in the upper right corner.

Step 2: with the menu open, click on “Power-Ups”.

Step 3: search for “Calendar” and click on “Add” to include in your frame the “Power-up Calendar”.

Important: Free plans allow you to put just one Power-Up on the board, while paid accounts allow you to add three.

Step 4: done that, go back to the home screen of the frame and click on “Power-up Calendar” in the top menu.

Step 5: with the calendar open, select a day and click on “Add a card”.

Step 6: create a name, enter a time, indicate which list the card should be in, the position and click on “Add”.

Step 7: All cards you add will be visible on weekdays. In addition, it is possible to switch the calendar view between “Week” and “Month”.

Step 8: all cards created within the calendar will be displayed within the lists on your board’s home screen and can be edited normally.

This same Power-Up even allows you to integrate your Google Calendar calendar with Trello. To do this, check out our tutorial below:

Ready! Now you can use a Power-Up to create schedules in Trello.