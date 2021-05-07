How to create collages and GIFs using Google Photos

Google Photos (Android | iOS) is a photo storage platform – native to Android devices – which, in addition to being one of the main options for cloud storage, also offers a number of interesting features for its users, such as creating collages and GIFs.

If you want to make one of these creations, know that both procedures are quick and practical, as they can be performed directly on the Google platform. Check out the step by step below to create collages and GIFs through Google Photos!

Creating collages using Google Photos

Step 1: open the Google Photos app on your phone and access the “Library” tab in the bottom menu.

Step 2: once this is done, tap on the item “Management” in the top corner.

Step 3: select the item “Collage” on the next tab.

Step 4: select between 2 and 9 photos from the “Camera” folder and click “Create” in the upper right corner.

Tip: to send an image from one folder to another, mark the image, click on the “Three dots” icon, tap “Move to” and select the “Camera” folder.

Step 5: Wait a few moments for Google Photos to render your collage. With the generated image, share it on your social networks or use the platform’s editing tool.

Important: unfortunately some images may not be in the correct frame. To help solve this problem, you can crop the images in a square format.

How to create GIFs through Google Photos

Step 1: open the Google Photos app, access the “Library” tab in the bottom menu and click “Management” in the top corner.

Step 2: then select the “Animation” item.

Step 3: select between 2 and 50 photos from the “Camera” folder and click “Create” in the upper right corner.

Step 4: wait a few moments for the platform to generate the GIF with the images you selected and share it with your friends.

Ready! You can now create collages and GIFs through Google Photos and share with your friends or on your social networks.