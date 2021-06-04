Bixby is the virtual assistant present on Samsung mobile phones. One of its main advantages is the function to create and automate routines with your device: a series of actions with cell phone resources that are performed from a specific context, such as the time to wake up or some work situation. An example of a routine, for example, is to configure Bixby to turn off connected devices when leaving the house or prepare a series of cell phone functions when waking up.

The routine setup is divided into two parts: “If” and “Then”, which work on a principle of cause and consequence. There are two options for using the routines: using ready-made templates or creating your own. Bixby still uses machine learning to recognize habits and suggest new options after 14 days of use. Here’s how to create a routine on your Samsung phone.

How to create routines using Bixby

Step 1: first, you need to activate the routines. Drag down the screen to access the notifications panel, look for the option “Bixby Routines” and press it to activate it;

Step 2: keep the icon pressed to access the routine options. At the bottom of the screen, choose from available routines or create a new one;

Step 3: in the “Discover” tab, you can find routines already created by Bixby for different everyday situations. Tap on one of them to view the information;

Step 4: on the routine screen, you can see what needs to happen for the actions to be carried out and what those actions will be. Tap “Save” to apply it;

Step 5: in the “Add routine” tab, you can create an automatic process from scratch. Start configuring the “If” part, that is, the condition that triggers the activation of the routine;

Step 6: choose from one of the available categories, which vary between hours, games and even connection to other devices. In this case, for example, a routine was created that will be activated during a certain time of day;

Step 7: with the “If” part completed, it’s time to add the actions performed by the routine in the “Then” section. Press the “+” icon to continue;

Step 8: select actions distributed among different areas of your phone. In this scenario, the command chosen was to silence notifications in “Sounds and Vibration”;

Step 9: configure the action and press “Done” to add it;

Step 10: confirm all information and press “Next”;

Step 11: finally, choose an icon, color and give the process a title. Tap “Done” to save.

