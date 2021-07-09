Do you want to create a WhatsApp group (Android | iOS | Web) so that you can talk to your friends or co-workers? In the app, you can chat with up to 256 people, which can be public or private to share about projects, documents and important links.

It is possible to create group chats, either through the application available for mobile, or through the desktop or even through WhatsApp Web, with the same procedure. Check out below how to create and manage your groups in the messenger.

How to create a group on WhatsApp

Step 1: access WhatsApp and click on “New conversation” on the icon in the corner of your screen; for desktop or web, the icon is in the upper left corner.

Step 2: select the “New Group” option to proceed.

Step 3: the list of your contacts will be displayed; choose which ones will be part of your chat and click the arrow to continue.

Step 4: define what the name will be, which must contain a maximum of 25 characters, in addition to being possible to use emojis, and, if you wish, a photo and tap the arrow. Your group will be created!

How to manage contacts in WhatsApp groups

Step 1: access your group and tap the group header at the top to see the information.

Step 2: scroll down and enter “Add Participants”.

Step 3: from there, just select which ones you want and click the arrow.

Step 4: you can also send the invitation via a link, but remember that anyone with it can join your group. To do this, click on the “Invite via link” option.

Step 5: define how the link will be sent and share it with your contacts.

Step 6: if you want to remove any user or make them a group administrator, just access the chat information and, for users who are part of the group, click on the contact and choose which of the options to apply in the opened menu.

Ready! Now you know how to create WhatsApp groups and manage your contacts within them.